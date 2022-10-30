Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 8

The NFL is playing its final weekend of October football as the league works its way through Week 8 and prepares for Week 9. We’re still several weeks away from teams clinching playoff berths, but there’s plenty of key games impacting division standings this week.

The biggest win of the week is already looking like it will be the Patriots over the Jets. The Bills are the runaway favorite in the AFC East, but all three of their division mates remain in the thick of the wild card chase. The Eagles crushed the Steelers to remain undefeated, but they can’t pull away in their division.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after eight weeks of football. We’ll update as the weekend wraps and we move toward Week 9.

AFC East

The Dolphins came back against a tough Lions squad to get the win. The Patriots beat the Jets and we now have one game separating second and fourth place.

AFC North

The Ravens opened the week with a win over the Bucs and are guaranteed at least a share of first place heading into November. The Steelers lost an ugly one in Philadelphia.

AFC South

The Jaguars have completely gone off the rails, losing to the Broncos in the closing minutes in London to extend their losing streak to five.

AFC West

The Broncos got a key neutral site win, beating the Jaguars in London to open Sunday. The Raiders lost a game they absolutely needed and have dropped three full games back of the Chiefs in the division.

NFC East

The Eagles keep rolling, thumping the Steelers to remain undefeated. The Cowboys maintained pace as well, crushing the Bears.

NFC North

The Bears could not build on last week’s win, losing to the Cowboys. The Lions gave the Dolphins trouble, but once again came up short and continue losing. The Vikings held off the Cardinals to try and build on their division lead.

NFC South

The Bucs’ struggles continue as they have now lost three straight and are out of first place in a woeful NFC South. The Saints shut out the Raiders to remain in the thick of the division race. The Falcons had to go to overtime against the Panthers, but they won a wild one and are now in sole possession of first place.

NFC West

The Cardinals struggle to find consistency and came up short against the Vikings.