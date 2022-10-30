Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 8?

The Sunday slate for Week 8 of the NFL season will wrap with a blockbuster matchup. This week’s edition for Sunday Night Football will see the Green Bay Packers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Based on how the seasons have gone for these teams, it is a little surprising this game wasn’t replaced. They will still draw a ton of viewers, but the Packers are 3-4 in the NFC North while the Bills sit at 5-1 in first place of the AFC East. Green Bay has lost three games in a row to the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders. Buffalo is coming off their bye week and most recently took down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

The Bills are 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 47.5. The Packers are the heavy underdogs on the road with +420 odds. The Bills are the home favorites installed at -540.