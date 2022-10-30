NFL weather forecast for Week 8 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 8 will feature a big Sunday Night Football matchup. The Green Bay Packers will hit the road and take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills on Week 8 SNF

It’s going to be a chilly game on Sunday night. The high for the day is 62, but the low is 47. Luckily, there is only a 6% chance of rain so it should be dry. The weather description for the day reads “nice with plenty of sunshine”. By the time the game kicks off, it is expected to be 50 degrees and cloudy but will feel like 47. There is a much higher chance of rain later in the night so the game could be impacted by weather late in the fourth quarter or if it goes into overtime. Winds are expected to gust up to 10 mph which isn't bad at all.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather shouldn’t affect your fantasy football or betting decisions this week. The only impact could be rain late, but that isn’t enough to warrant any drastic decisions or anything.