Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts-Commanders in Week 8?

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 30 and the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium is going to be closed for the game. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the official announcement Saturday afternoon.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and there are some showers in the forecast. It should stop raining after the game gets going, but there’s just enough in the forecast that the Colts will keep the roof and windows closed for the game.

The Colts are 3-3-1 and sitting behind the 4-2 Titans in the AFC South. Indianapolis is making a big change, starting Sam Ehlinger after deciding to bench Matt Ryan. While Ryan is dealing with an injury, the team acknowledged the change would have happened even if he was healthy. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 3-4 and sitting in last place in a tough NFC East.

The Colts are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 39.5.