Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts-Commanders in Week 8?

The Colts host the Commanders in Week 8 and naturally people want to know if the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium will be open.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Lucas Oil Stadium is seen in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 18, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 30 and the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium is going to be closed for the game. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the official announcement Saturday afternoon.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and there are some showers in the forecast. It should stop raining after the game gets going, but there’s just enough in the forecast that the Colts will keep the roof and windows closed for the game.

The Colts are 3-3-1 and sitting behind the 4-2 Titans in the AFC South. Indianapolis is making a big change, starting Sam Ehlinger after deciding to bench Matt Ryan. While Ryan is dealing with an injury, the team acknowledged the change would have happened even if he was healthy. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 3-4 and sitting in last place in a tough NFC East.

The Colts are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 39.5.

