When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?

The 2022 NFL season is nearing its halfway point. As we move through Week 8 and head to Week 9, the trade deadline is right around the corner. The NFL trade deadline is arguably the least exciting of any of the four major U.S. sports. We rarely see blockbuster, big names traded at the deadline, but that could change this year.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has already been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. This is either going to be the biggest deal of the deadline, and nothing else is going to happen, or it will spark the match that ignites several trades across the league. For maximum chaos, let’s hope for the latter. The Panthers also sent WR Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The New York Giants made a big trade sending WR Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Trades can technically be processed after the deadline but must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4:00 p.m. There is no shortage of names being tossed around in anticipation of the deadline. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler, RB Kareem Hunt and RB Cam Akers are all players that are being floated around as potential trade targets.

Death, taxes and Cooks being thrown around as a trade candidate. It is rarely due to his performance or attitude that he is a trade target, but it feels like he is always on the move. The Houston Texans seem to be rebuilding continually, and moving Cooks would lean into that. Even in a bad AFC South division, Houston doesn’t have a lot of upside and it makes sense to reload while they can.

The Denver Broncos' offense is just bad. High knees on an international flight haven’t saved the Denver offense, and they are quickly falling behind in a very competitive AFC West. They are locked into quarterback Russell Wilson due to his extension, and they need to make moves to start building that future. They are more likely to move Hamler than they are Jeudy, but teams have inquired about both.

CMC may not be the only running back that is dealt this year. The Cleveland Browns are likely departing from Kareem Hunt at some point with how dominant Nick Chubb has been. Hunt could be an asset for a running back needy team, but is a free agent at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to deal Cam Akers as they have had a fallout. The New Orleans Saints are saying they have no intention of trading Alvin Kamara, but there are rumors that they are listening to offers.