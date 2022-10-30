How and what to watch for Patriots vs. Jets in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will meet up in an AFC East matchup on Sunday, October 30th from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.
Who is playing?
The Patriots (3-4) were going for a three-game winning streak but put up a dud performance in a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Mac Jones made his return from injury but was benched early for Bailey Zappe, and not much worked offensively with 260 total yards of offense. Jones will start this matchup as he recovers from an ankle injury.
The Jets (5-2) will go for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday, and they’re coming off a 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos but lost rookie running back Breece Hall, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Jets traded for Jacksonville Jaguars back James Robinson this week. New York allowed just one touchdown in each of the last two weeks and will look for another strong defensive effort.
What are playoff picture/draft order implications?
The Jets making trades at the deadline shows they’re committed to potentially making a run to the AFC playoffs, and they’re in a strong position to do it with just two losses at this point. This feels like a much bigger game for the Patriots playoff chances, and they’re just a game out of the final Wild Card spot heading into Week 8.
Game pick — Patriots to win
Motivation is on the side of the Patriots, and they’re going to pick up a victory in this spot. Jones had additional time to rest, and he should be ready to go in a huge matchup for New England. The loss of Hall is a tough one for the Jets as one of the true difference makers at the running back position.
Patriots vs. Jets TV info
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket
Patriots vs. Jets odds and predictions
Point spread: Patriots -2.5
Total: 40.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)
Moneyline: Patriots -135, Jets +115
Patriots vs. Jets statistics
Patriots
Points per game: 22.1, 16th
Passing yards per game: 218.6, 21st
Rushing yards per game: 122.6, 12th
Points allowed per game: 20.9, 14th
Passing yards allowed per game: 208.6, 12th
Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.7, 25th
Jets
Points per game: 22.7, 14th
Passing yards per game: 214.1, 23rd
Rushing yards per game: 117, 17th
Points allowed per game: 19.6, 10th
Passing yards allowed per game: 209.4, 13th
Rushing yards allowed per game: 105.3, 11th
Patriots vs. Jets injury report
Patriots
Out: C David Andrews (concussion), DT Christian Barmore (knee)
Doubtful: None
Questionable: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), T Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)
Jets
Out: WR Corey Davis (knee)
Doubtful: None
Questionable: T Duane Brown (shoulder), DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle)