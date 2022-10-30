How and what to watch for Patriots vs. Jets in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will meet up in an AFC East matchup on Sunday, October 30th from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Who is playing?

The Patriots (3-4) were going for a three-game winning streak but put up a dud performance in a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Mac Jones made his return from injury but was benched early for Bailey Zappe, and not much worked offensively with 260 total yards of offense. Jones will start this matchup as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Jets (5-2) will go for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday, and they’re coming off a 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos but lost rookie running back Breece Hall, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Jets traded for Jacksonville Jaguars back James Robinson this week. New York allowed just one touchdown in each of the last two weeks and will look for another strong defensive effort.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Jets making trades at the deadline shows they’re committed to potentially making a run to the AFC playoffs, and they’re in a strong position to do it with just two losses at this point. This feels like a much bigger game for the Patriots playoff chances, and they’re just a game out of the final Wild Card spot heading into Week 8.

Game pick — Patriots to win

Motivation is on the side of the Patriots, and they’re going to pick up a victory in this spot. Jones had additional time to rest, and he should be ready to go in a huge matchup for New England. The loss of Hall is a tough one for the Jets as one of the true difference makers at the running back position.

Patriots vs. Jets TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

Patriots vs. Jets odds and predictions

Point spread: Patriots -2.5

Total: 40.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Patriots -135, Jets +115

Patriots vs. Jets statistics

Patriots

Points per game: 22.1, 16th

Passing yards per game: 218.6, 21st

Rushing yards per game: 122.6, 12th

Points allowed per game: 20.9, 14th

Passing yards allowed per game: 208.6, 12th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.7, 25th

Jets

Points per game: 22.7, 14th

Passing yards per game: 214.1, 23rd

Rushing yards per game: 117, 17th

Points allowed per game: 19.6, 10th

Passing yards allowed per game: 209.4, 13th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 105.3, 11th

Patriots vs. Jets injury report

Patriots

Out: C David Andrews (concussion), DT Christian Barmore (knee)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), T Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

Jets

Out: WR Corey Davis (knee)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: T Duane Brown (shoulder), DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle)