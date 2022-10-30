How and what to watch for Steelers vs. Eagles in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

Philadelphians will take a break from watching their Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series to watch their undefeated Philadelphia Eagles take on the in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on CBS.

Who is playing?

The Steelers (2-5) were a couple late Kenny Pickett interceptions away from upsetting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Pickett has shown encouraging flashes for Pittsburgh, but is clearly still going through rookie growing pains. A win over the NFL’s last undefeated team could go a long way toward building his confidence as the season crosses the halfway mark.

The Eagles (6-0) are not only undefeated, but are well rested: they come off their Week 7 bye and have had two full weeks to prepare for the Steelers. They bullied the rival Dallas Cowboys in a 26-17 win their most recent outing, despite gaining just 294 total yards. After adding Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn via trade this week, the team’s vaunted front seven looks even scarier. As if Philly didn’t have enough going for it, it also appears OT Lane Johnson will be back from concussion protocol.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

Clearly, the Eagles are vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and are well on their way to securing it. Only the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are currently within striking distance. The Steelers, however, are currently slotted for the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could vault as high as No. 3 with a loss this weekend.

Game pick — Eagles to win

“Any given Sunday” is real, especially in the 2022 NFL season, but it’s hard to see how the Steelers will be able to keep up with the Eagles on Sunday. Philly is well rested, reloaded, and playing at home in a city whose sports are buzzing right now. This is a big measuring-stick game for Pickett, who will impress everyone if he keeps his team competitive.

Steelers vs. Eagles TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

Steelers vs. Eagles odds and predictions

Point spread: Eagles -10.5

Total: 43 (over priced at -115, under priced at -105)

Moneyline: Eagles -475, Steelers +380

Betting splits: Info on spread splits from https://www.vsin.com/betting-resources/daily-betting-insights-for-mlb-nba-nhl/ (add this Saturday night)

Steelers vs. Eagles statistics

Steelers

Points per game: 15.3, 31st

Passing yards per game: 210.7, 24th

Rushing yards per game: 87.9, 27th

Points allowed per game: 23.1, 22nd

Passing yards allowed per game: 275.4, 29th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 118.9, 17th

Eagles

Points per game: 26.8, 4th

Passing yards per game: 238.5, 13th

Rushing yards per game: 156.0, 6th

Points allowed per game: 17.5, 4th

Passing yards allowed per game: 188.0, 5th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.8, 12th

Steelers vs. Eagles injury report

Steelers

Out: DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: K Chris Boswell (groin), CB Josh Jackson (groin)

Eagles

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: None