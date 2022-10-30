How and what to watch for Titans vs. Texans in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The resurgent Tennessee Titans travel down to take on the AFC South rival Houston Texans at NRG Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. The game airs on CBS.

Who is playing?

The Titans (4-2) are winners of four straight and now look like big favorites to win the AFC South. Last week, they beat the Indianapolis Colts for the second time, leading to Indy’s benching of veteran QB Matt Ryan after they mustered just 10 points. Remarkably, the Titans have scored just 22 points per game during their winning streak, a testament to what has been a dominant run defense. QB Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in practice this week, so watch for rookie Malik Willis to potentially get some snaps.

The Texans (1-4-1) are coming off a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Breakout star RB Dameon Pierce continues to impress, as he piled up 117 total yards in the loss. The receiving corps, however, has yet to have a true No. 1 emerge. They have not had a 100-yard receiver through six games. Especially with WR Nico Collins likely out with a groin injury, look for more ground and pound from Houston in this divisional matchup.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Titans are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC as leaders of the AFC South. That is likely as high as they’ll climb with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of them. A win would keep them at No. 3. Houston, meanwhile, currently holds the No. 2 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft and would move to the No. 1 spot with a loss and Lions win.

Game pick — Texans to win

Even while winning four straight games, the Titans have not looked like world beaters, and playing anywhere on the road in the NFL is a challenge. While Houston arguably has more incentive to lose than to win, they’ve been competitive even in most of their losses. After four straight wins, the Titans get a little sloppy and let one get away on the road.

Titans vs. Texans TV info

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Texans odds and predictions

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Total: 40.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Titans -145, Texans +125

Titans vs. Texans statistics

Titans

Points per game: 192.0, 21st

Passing yards per game: 165.5, 29th

Rushing yards per game: 108.7, 20th

Points allowed per game: 21.3, 18th

Passing yards allowed per game: 277.5, 31st

Rushing yards allowed per game: 96.8, 4th

Texans

Points per game: 17.7, 28th

Passing yards per game: 209.3, 25th

Rushing yards per game: 100.7, 24th

Points allowed per game: 22.8, 20th

Passing yards allowed per game: 247.2, 21st

Rushing yards allowed per game: 164.7, 32nd

Titans vs. Texans injury report

Titans

Out: FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Rashad Weaver (back)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

Texans

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: G A.J. Cann (illness), DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), DE Rasheem Green (knee), C Justin McCray (hand)