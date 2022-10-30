How and what to watch for Commanders vs. Colts in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The new-look Indianapolis Colts host the streaking Washington Commanders in Week 8 with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium. The game airs on FOX.

Who is playing?

The Commanders (3-4) have sliced their way through the NFC North, knocking off the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks to climb close to .500. With QB Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger, Taylor Heinicke has stepped back into the fold and assured the Washington offense never has a dull moment. He threw for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a roller-coaster performance in which he topped Aaron Rodgers & Co., 23-21.

The Colts (3-3-1) will give QB Sam Ehlinger his first career start on Sunday. This comes on the heels of a Matt Ryan benching, following another disappointing 10-point outing in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Indy’s front office and head coach Frank Reich’s jobs are likely on the line, so watch for Ehlinger to be let loose when situations call for it. Still, expect a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor III, who will likely be on less of a snap count than in Week 7 when he was returning from injury.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

Both teams are caught in the middle right now. Neither has a high draft position nor is currently in a playoff spot. Each team is only a half-game out of a playoff spot, but trailing multiple teams. Washington holds the No. 15 spot and Indianapolis the No. 17 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. So, this game could be an inflection point for each: a win keeps the playoff push alive while a loss may encourage a look toward 2023.

Game pick — Colts to win

The Colts are the more desperate team, and although the Commanders are currently playing better football, that desperation may be enough on Sunday. Unless Ehlinger implodes, he should be able to do enough to win ugly against Washington and keep Indy’s postseason hopes alive.

Commanders vs. Colts TV info

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commanders vs. Colts odds and predictions

Point spread: Colts -3

Total: 39.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Colts -150, Commanders +130

Commanders vs. Colts statistics

Commanders

Points per game: 17.9, 26th

Passing yards per game: 221.0, 19th

Rushing yards per game: 105.6, 22nd

Points allowed per game: 22.3, 19th

Passing yards allowed per game: 217.6, 17th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 118.3, 16th

Colts

Points per game: 16.1, 30th

Passing yards per game: 260.6, 7th

Rushing yards per game: 81.0, 30th

Points allowed per game: 20.0, 13th

Passing yards allowed per game: 190.3, 6th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 123.4, 22nd

Commanders vs. Colts injury report

Commanders

Out: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: WR Dyami Brown (groin), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), TE Logan Thomas (calf)

Colts

Out: DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: CB Kenny Moore (finger)