How and what to watch for 49ers vs. Rams in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers travel down the California Coast to take on the division-rival Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium Sunday. The game airs on FOX.

Who is playing?

The 49ers (3-4) are coming off a blowout 44-23 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs which dipped them below .500. New star RB Christian McCaffrey racked up 62 yards in limited work and should see a much larger share of touches after a full week of practice with the team. The big story for San Francisco was the reemergence of TE George Kittle, who caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Look for Jimmy Garoppolo to feed Kittle, one of his favorite targets, especially with Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and Kyle Juszczyk all out of practice this week with injuries. DE Arik Armstead also did not practice this week.

The Rams (3-3) are a far cry from the team that won the Super Bowl less than nine months ago. They got back on track in a 24-10 win over the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 6 before their Week 7 bye, but Matthew Stafford’s shoulder has not looked healthy. Perhaps the bye week has helped him get closer to 100 percent, which is what he will have to be at in order to top the 49ers and course correct L.A.’s early-season troubles.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

Both teams have their eyes set on the playoffs, especially the 49ers who just traded half a draft class to land McCaffrey. At 3-3, the Rams hold the NFC’s final playoff spot while the 49ers lurk a half-game back. Each team is also within a game of the Seattle Seahawks for the No. 1 spot in the NFC West.

Game pick — 49ers to win

This will be our first look at the 49ers offense fully incorporating McCaffrey and without tape to prepare against it, the Rams are in a tough spot against the offensive creativity of Kyle Shanahan. In a pivotal spot, Shanahan’s offense gets on track and edges the Rams on the road.

49ers vs. Rams TV info

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Rams odds and predictions

Point spread: 49ers -1.5

Total: 42.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105

Betting splits:

49ers vs. Rams statistics

49ers

Points per game: 20.7, 20th

Passing yards per game: 234.3, 14th

Rushing yards per game: 120.7, 15th

Points allowed per game: 19.0, 9th

Passing yards allowed per game: 203.9, 10th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 91.0, 2nd

Rams

Points per game: 17.3, 29th

Passing yards per game: 239.3, 11th

Rushing yards per game: 70.5, 31st

Points allowed per game: 21.0, 16th

Passing yards allowed per game: 197.2, 8th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 104.2, 10th

49ers vs. Rams injury report

49ers

Out: DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring), CB Jason Verrett (knee)

Rams

Out: RB Cam Akers (not injury related - personal matter)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: WR Brandon Powell (ankle)