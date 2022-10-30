How and what to watch for Giants vs. Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks have been the two most surprising teams in the NFC this season and square off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field Sunday. The game airs on FOX.

Who is playing?

The Giants (6-1) are coming off a gutsy 23-17 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which they further established their identity as a defensive-minded, run-heavy team. Daniel Jones passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and ran for 107 yards and another score. After jettisoning WR Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, and with TE Daniel Bellinger and WR Kenny Golladay out of practice this week, Jones’ limited weapons are even more limited. So, look for the G-Men to keep it on the ground with Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The Seahawks (4-3) are the surprise leaders of the NFC West, coming off a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. QB Geno Smith looked solid once again while RB Kenneth Walker III broke out, rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle’s balanced offensive attack has them suddenly looking like a real playoff contender despite being projected to have a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft coming into the year. Their passing game will be challenged with DK Metcalf kept out of practice this week with a knee injury.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Giants and Seahawks both anticipated having top-10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but plans have changed after each has overachieved this season. New York has a firm 2.5-game lead for a playoff spot, currently holding the No. 5 seed while Seattle is the current No. 3 seed by virtue of their lead in the NFC West.

Game pick — Seahawks to win

Home-field advantage tips this game slightly in Seattle’s favor. They have a more balanced offensive attack than the Giants and should be able to grind out a close win as long as Geno Smith continues his hot play into Week 8.

Giants vs. Seahawks TV info

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Seahawks odds and predictions

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Total: 44.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Seahawks -150, Giants +130

Giants vs. Seahawks statistics

Giants

Points per game: 21.4, 18th

Passing yards per game: 160.9, 30th

Rushing yards per game: 173.4, 2nd

Points allowed per game: 18.6, 5th

Passing yards allowed per game: 211.0, 15th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 144.4, 28th

Seahawks

Offense — Passing yards, rushing yards, points per game

Defense — Passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, points per game allowed

Points per game: 26.1, 5th

Passing yards per game: 225.9, 16th

Rushing yards per game: 137.0, 10th

Points allowed per game: 26.6, 28th

Passing yards allowed per game: 249.4, 23rd

Rushing yards allowed per game: 149.7, 29th

Giants vs. Seahawks injury report

Giants

Out: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Ben Bredeson (knee), CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), T Evan Neal (knee), LB Oshane Ximines (quadricep)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: T Tyre Phillips (toe), S Jason Pinnock (foot), DT Leonard Williams (elbow)

Seahawks

Out: LB Nick Bellore (concussion)

Doubtful: WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

Questionable: DE Poona Ford (ankle), G Phil Haynes (concussion), G Gabe Jackson (hip, knee), CB Sidney Jones (groin), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs), WR DK Metcalf (knee), LB Darrell Taylor (groin)