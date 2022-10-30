How and what to watch for Packers vs. Bills on SNF in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will look to turn things around when they take on the Buffalo Bills on the road during Sunday Night Football from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC.

Who is playing?

The Packers’ (3-4) struggles are one of the top stories of the NFL season, and they will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Sunday night. Green Bay is coming off a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, and Aaron Jones received just eight carries but did plenty of damage in the passing game with nine receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers are feeling the void of no Davante Adams in an offense that doesn’t have many proven playmakers, and they will likely be without Allen Lazard.

The Bills (5-1) had an extra week to prepare for this matchup, and the went into the bye off a 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between AFC powers. Josh Allen threw for 329 yards with three touchdowns, and Stefon Diggs caught 10 passes for 148 yards with a score. Buffalo has a great chance at picking up its fourth straight victory as double-digit favorites.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Bills have the best record in the AFC through the first seven weeks of the season, and they should be considered among the favorites for a Super Bowl in February. Meanwhile, the Packers cannot be in rebuild mode with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but they need to get things going quickly. They are 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North and a half-game out of the Wild Card heading into Week 8.

Game pick — Bills to win

There isn’t a whole lot to point to that will suggest the Packers will all of a sudden turn things around against what might be the best team in the NFL. The Bills can be dominant on both sides of the ball, and Green Bay doesn’t have enough star power to end its losing streak.

Packers vs. Bills TV info

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Packers vs. Bills odds and predictions

Point spread: Bills -11

Total: 47.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Bills -540, Packers +420

Betting splits:

Packers vs. Bills statistics

Packers

Points per game: 18.3, 23rd

Passing yards per game: 221.3, 17th

Rushing yards per game: 110.3, 18th

Points allowed per game: 20.9, 14th

Passing yards allowed per game: 168.9, 1st

Rushing yards allowed per game: 139.6, 27th

Bills

Points per game: 29.3, 2nd

Passing yards per game: 323, 1st

Rushing yards per game: 117.8, 16th

Points allowed per game: 13.5, 1st

Passing yards allowed per game: 205.3, 11th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 76.2, 1st

Packers vs. Bills injury report

Packers

Out: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Rashan Gary (concussion), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Bills

Out: T Spencer Brown (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: RB Taiwan Jones (knee)