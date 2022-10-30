How and what to watch for Bengals vs. Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will meet up in a Monday Night Football matchup on October 31st from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The game will get started at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Who is playing?

The Bengals (4-3) will go for their third consecutive victory, and they’re coming out of a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons with an offensive explosion. Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards with three touchdowns, and Tyler Boyd caught eight passes for 155 yards with a touchdown, while Ja’Marr Chase finished with 130 yards and a TD on eight receptions. Chase is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, so we’ll see how this offense performs with his absence.

The Browns (2-5) have gone more than a month without a victory and will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss on Monday night. Cleveland fell short in a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as Jacoby Brissett completed 22-of-27 passes for 258 yards, and Nick Chubb rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Cleveland is a little more than a month away from the season debut of Deshaun Watson, who is still under suspension.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Bengals started to figure things out after an 0-2 start to the season, and they’ll enter Monday night a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. Despite the injury to Chase, Cincinnati should be a contender for the postseason after reaching the Super Bowl last year. Meanwhile, the Browns aren’t playing for a better first round draft spot because their pick belongs to the Houston Texans.

Game pick — Bengals to win

The loss of Chase in this offense brings plenty of question marks but if I had to pick a team to win this one, it’s hard to bet on the Browns right now even in a rivalry matchup. Cleveland allowed at least 30 points three times this season, and that’s an issue that doesn’t appear to be going away.

Bengals vs. Browns TV info

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Bengals vs. Browns odds and predictions

Point spread: Bengals -3

Total: 45 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Browns +140

Bengals vs. Browns statistics

Bengals

Points per game: 24.7, 8th

Passing yards per game: 278.7, 5th

Rushing yards per game: 87.4, 28th

Points allowed per game: 18.9, 6th

Passing yards allowed per game: 202.1, 9th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 119, 18th

Browns

Points per game: 24, 10th

Passing yards per game: 214.4, 22nd

Rushing yards per game: 163.6, 4th

Points allowed per game: 26.6, 28th

Passing yards allowed per game: 210.4, 14th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 135.6, 24th

Bengals vs. Browns injury report

Bengals

Browns

