Full list of Week 8 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL heads into a full-day slate of Sunday action in Week 8. The day opens with a London game, and with only the Chargers and Chiefs on bye this week, we get close to a full day’s schedule.

The Broncos and Jaguars kick off the morning with an ESPN+ exclusive matchup. Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick will be in the booth while Laura Rutledge will be the field reporter at Wembley Stadium. This is the final London game of the season.

The 1 p.m. slate doesn’t feature many great matchups, but there are a couple of particular note. One of the bigger divisional games will see Patriots-Jets in New Jersey, with both teams looking to maintain pace with the Bills. The other interesting game will see the Cowboys host a Bears team coming off a big road win over the Patriots.

The 4:25 p.m. slate features arguably the biggest divisional game of the day with the 49ers and Rams squaring off in LA with first place in the NFC West on the line. Meanwhile, Giants-Seahawks is an under the radar game that could be a lot of fun between two teams surprising folks.

Sunday wraps with a Packers-Bills game that sees Aaron Rodgers getting double digit points in Buffalo at DraftKings Sportsbook. Either his Packers are cooked or we get an unexpectedly fun game on Sunday Night Football.

Sunday, October 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m. ET

Broncos vs. Jaguars

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge (field reporter)

Channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Sunday, October 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Falcons

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bears vs. Cowboys

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnson, Pam Oliver (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Dolphins vs. Lions

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwaia (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Cardinals vs. Vikings

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Raiders vs. Saints

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Jets

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Steelers vs. Eagles

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 4:05 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Texans

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Colts

Announcers: Brandin Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

49ers vs. Rams

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Seahawks

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Bills

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+