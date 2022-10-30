Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 8, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 8 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

We’ve got a nice number of games in domes or warm weather locales, so there isn’t much weather related intrigue this week. The Seahawks

Worst weather games

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

We’ve got some typical Seattle weather this Sunday, as it should rain, with a over a 60% chance of precipitation. The wind will also be brisk, at 10-15 mph and temperatures will be chilly around 50 degrees. It’s not awful, but could dampen things a bit.

Better weather games

Perfect weather for a Jets-Patriots grudge match. No wind, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

The battle of Pennsylvania should be smooth sailing as it comes to weather. No wind, temperatures in the low 60s, and clear skies.

Milk Willis shouldn’t have any weather concerns for his NFL debut, as wind will be 5-10 mph, while the temperature will be in the low 70s and skies will be clear.

Los Angeles weather will be as you would expect, with the sky clear and wind around 5 mph. Temperatures will be the warmest in the league, but not too bad at around 80 degrees.

Buffalo in late October had a chance to be ugly, but instead we get perfect weather for the Rodgers-Allen matchup. Temperatures will be in the low 50s, wind will be nonexistent and rain skies will be clear.

There is a 55% chance of rain in Cleveland, but wind speeds shouldn’t top 5 mph and temperatures should be in the high 50s.

Home sweet dome

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts