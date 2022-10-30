Bills call about Alvin Kamara ahead of trade deadline and told no

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl favorites heading into Week 8 with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re facing a stiff challenge from the rest of the AFC East, but they are in good position to make a deep run this winter.

Although the Bills already have a win over the Chiefs under their belt and have the best record in the AFC, they are looking to improve their roster. Jay Glazer is reporting their front office reached out to the New Orleans Saints about acquiring running back Alvin Kamara ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Glazer said the Saints rebuffed the offer, but with their team in a tough position, it would not be surprising to see more offers come in. The Saints are 2-5 and in a transition phase now that Drew Brees is retired. They’re not a Super Bowl contender, and it’s going to be tough for them to even make the playoffs. Without an answer at the QB position, it might be time to get some value for Kamara while they still can.

Meanwhile, the Bills are trying to improve an offensive attack that is already dynamic. QB Josh Allen leads the team with 257 rushing yards, but Devin Singletary is no slouch with 4.5 yards per carry for 256 total yards. James Cook and Zack Moss have combined for 188 yards at a 5.2 per carry clip. More than likely they reached out to see what the price would be and at this point it’s probably too rich.