Chase Claypool throws left-handed TD pass in Week 8 vs. Eagles

On 4th and goal, down by 7 early against their in-state rival, Chase Claypool takes a jet sweep and hits a wide open Derek Watt for the touchdown. After a slow start, this was a much needed score against the undefeated Eagles.

Nice play design for the Steelers.



Claypool tosses to Derek Watt. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/ABLKTIbLNq — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 30, 2022

If the Steelers are to have a chance against this Eagles team, they’ll likely need to pull out all the stops and this was pulled stop.