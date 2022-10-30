Chase Claypool throws left-handed TD pass in Week 8 vs. Eagles

On 4th and goal, down by 7 early against their in-state rival, Chase Claypool takes a jet sweep and hits a wide open Derek Watt for the touchdown. After a slow start, this was a much needed score against the undefeated Eagles.
Nice play design for the Steelers.— DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 30, 2022
Claypool tosses to Derek Watt. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/ABLKTIbLNq
If the Steelers are to have a chance against this Eagles team, they’ll likely need to pull out all the stops and this was pulled stop.