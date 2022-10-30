 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chase Claypool throws left-handed TD pass in Week 8 vs. Eagles

Steelers tie up Eagles with trick play.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms-up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

On 4th and goal, down by 7 early against their in-state rival, Chase Claypool takes a jet sweep and hits a wide open Derek Watt for the touchdown. After a slow start, this was a much needed score against the undefeated Eagles.

If the Steelers are to have a chance against this Eagles team, they’ll likely need to pull out all the stops and this was pulled stop.

