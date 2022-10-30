Eagles crush Steelers, match best start in franchise history

The Philadelphia Eagles keep on rolling and have matched the best start in franchise history. The Eagles thumping the Steelers 35-13 in a game that saw Gardner Minshew and other backups come in with the game well in hand. Jalen Hurts threw four touchdowns with three going to A.J. Brown. With the win, the Eagles improved to 7-0 on the season.

The Eagles franchise has existed since 1933 and this marks the second time they’ve opened a season 7-0. The other time they accomplished the feat was 2004 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. They lost their first game in Week 9, dropping to 7-1. They finished the season 13-3 and ended up losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39.

Philadelphia came into the weekend with -10000 odds to make the playoffs, -400 odds to win the NFC East, and +500 odds to win the Super Bowl. The NFC East remains tight however, with the Giants sitting a game back and the Cowboys a game and a half back. The Eagles are in good shape as a 7-0 team has never missed the playoffs, but they’ve got their work cut out for them to win the division.

The Eagles travel to Houston in Week 9 on a short week to play Thursday Night Football.