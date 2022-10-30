Who is announcing the Packers-Bills game in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football

The NFL wraps up its Week 8 Sunday slate this evening with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The game takes place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The contest will air on NBC and Peacock and will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the announcer booth and Melissa Stark serving as the field reporter.

The Packers head into the game with a 3-4 record and are in second place in the NFC North. They have lost three straight games and are coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing his age, while the youth around him is equally showing their lack of experience with the mental mistakes they make. Green Bay will have to greatly rebound in order to stay in this game.

Buffalo is coming off their bye week and hasn't played since taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. They lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and have won three straight games. If they don't take a step back from the time off, we should see a high-octane offense on Sunday night. Bills mafia should be out in full force as they try to cheer their team on to an impressive win against the Packers.

The Bills are a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Packers have been a double digit underdog in four previous games with Rodgers on their roster, but he did not start any of the games.