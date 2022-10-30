PJ Walker finds DJ Moore for 62-yard miracle touchdown, Eddy Pineiro misses 48-yard XP for win

UPDATE: Eddy Pineiro missed a 33-yard field goal attempt in overtime. The Falcons drove down the field after and converted a field goal to win the game 37-34.

Eddy Pineiro misses the 33 yard GW FG attempt! pic.twitter.com/D3k1mP0szx — @ (@FTBeard7) October 30, 2022

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are headed to overtime after an insane ending to regulation. P.J. Walker found D.J. Moore behind the Falcons defense for a 62-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 34. However, Moore removed his helmet in celebration, which forced Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro to attempt a 48-yard extra point. He kicked it wide and the game is headed to overtime.

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

This game has extra meaning this week in an NFC South division that is wide open for anybody to win. The preseason favorite Buccaneers are in the midst of a collapse and have lost three straight to drop to 3-5. The Falcons have won three of their past five to improve to 3-4 and if they beat the Panthers, they’ll move into sole possession of first place for the time-being.