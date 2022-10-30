Christian McCaffrey tosses 34-yard TD to Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers trade for stud running back Christian McCaffrey has paid off already, but not with his legs or receiving ability, but with a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk. The score ties them up 7-7 in a big NFC West game with the Los Angeles Rams.

McCaffrery has two passes in his career, and both have gone for touchdowns. McCaffrey has already shown that he’s going to help the team on the ground and through the air, but his first touchdown comes as a passer.

Besides his touchdown pass, McCaffrey has 5 carries for 11 yards and has two receptions for an additional 20 yards.