Christian McCaffrey completes hat trick with rushing, receiving, passing touchdowns

The San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey to be a playmaker, and he’s been nothing short of spectacular in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers came into the game without wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings and also fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

No worries!

CMC has been involved in three touchdowns, throwing a TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk, catching a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, and running one in to complete the hat trick. He became the first player to do the trick since Ladanian Tomlinson in 2005. CMC is only the fourth player to accomplish the feat since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. Bears running back Walter Payton did it in 1979, Patriots wide receiver David Patten did it in 2001, and Tomlinson did it in 2005.

Here’s a look at all three scores.

McCaffrey passing TD

CMC opened his day with a touchdown pass after a backwards pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. McCaffrey spotted a wide open Aiyuk and threw a perfect deep ball in the end zone. There were jokes about it being the 49ers best QB pass of the season, but jokes aside, it was a perfectly designed and executed play.

McCaffrey receiving TD

The 49ers were trailing the Rams 14-10 late in the third quarter and had driven down into the red zone. They faced a 3rd and 2 when Garoppolo dropped back for a pass attempt. The 49ers QB moved around looking for an opening before finding McCaffrey in the end zone. It was a perfectly thrown pass coupled with a perfect leaping catch by the running back.

McCaffrey rushing TD

McCaffrey capped things with a touchdown run to give the 49ers a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. It closed out a drive in which he had two receptions for 11 yards and then a 24-yard run to set up the one-yard dive for the score.