NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 9

The worst team in the AFC East is sitting at 4-4, but this is still clearly a one-team race. The Bills are rolling along and while one or two other teams in the division could make the playoffs, it is highly unlikely any of them challenge the Bills for the division title.

The Bills gained some ground on the rest of the division thanks to the Jets losing. The Patriots went into MetLife Stadium and took control in the second half. New York led for most of the first half, but gave up 19 unanswered points and couldn’t get their offense going until too late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots improved to 4-4 with the win and brought the Jets back to the pack a bit.

The Dolphins had a tough day for much of Sunday, but they got a much-needed road win against the Lions. Detroit led 21-7 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a ten-point lead, but their offense shut down in the second half. The Dolphins scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, and that was enough to get the win and move back into a tie with the Jets.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.