NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 9

The AFC North is working its way through Week 8. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 9.

By David Fucillo
Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Demarcus Robinson #10 and Lamar Jackson #8 after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The AFC North has served as the bookends for Week 8 with a pair of primetime games. The Ravens opened the week on Thursday Night Football and the Bengals and Browns close the week on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore opened the week with a 27-22 win over the Bucs. Tampa led early and looked like they would give the Ravens a problem, but Baltimore got things going in the second quarter. Lamar Jackson finished the game with two touchdowns and 43 rushing yards and the Ravens will remain in first place coming out of the week.

The Steelers had a chance to climb back into the divisional race, but they never stood a chance in Week 8. They gave the Eagles some trouble early on Sunday, but it turned into a laugher.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.

2022 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Baltimore Ravens 5-3 @ NO +140 -180 TBD
Cincinnati Bengals 4-3 vs. CAR +170 +170 TBD
Cleveland Browns 2-5 BYE +380 +2000 TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-6 BYE +1000 +4000 TBD

