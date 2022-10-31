NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 9

The AFC South is settling into a familiar position, but it’s come with some surprising developments for several teams in the division.

The Titans are in first place and have effectively a three-game lead on the second place Colts. They swept the season series between the two teams and added a game to their lead in Week 8. Tennessee was without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to injury and illness, but they still have Derrick Henry. Rookie QB Malik Willis had a light day of work with only ten passing attempts while Henry rushed 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Houston.

While the Titans were beating the Texans, the Colts blew a winnable home game against the Commanders. Sam Ehlinger made his starting debut in place of Matt Ryan. He put up solid numbers, but Taylor Heinicke rallied the Commanders late with a game-winning touchdown sneak with 22 seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are collapsing in on themselves with five straight losses after a 2-1 start. They blew a 10-0 lead and a late lead as Russell Wilson guided the Broncos to a last minute 21-17 victory.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.