NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 9

The AFC West had a light schedule in Week 8 with the Chiefs and Chargers both on their bye. The Broncos are the last team in the division to get a bye, sitting out Week 9. Fortunately for Denver, they will head into the bye with some optimism.

The Broncos have stumbled all season long, but they got a win in London over the Jaguars on Sunday. They struggled for most of the first half, but a Jerry Jeudy touchdown with 2:44 left in the second quarter might have sparked them. They took a lead in the third quarter and then Russell Wilson offered up some solidly vintage work in the fourth quarter. He connected with KJ Hamler for 47 yards to set up a touchdown with 1:43 to go to get the win.

Meanwhile, the Raiders laid an egg in New Orleans. They were seemingly getting on track with a strong performance against the Chiefs and then a win over the Texans, but they were shut out in the Big Easy and couldn’t figure out how to contain a struggling Saints team.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.