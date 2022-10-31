 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 9

The AFC West completed Week 8 on Sunday. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 9.

By David Fucillo
Latavius Murray #28 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with teammate Russell Wilson #3 after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the NFL match between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The AFC West had a light schedule in Week 8 with the Chiefs and Chargers both on their bye. The Broncos are the last team in the division to get a bye, sitting out Week 9. Fortunately for Denver, they will head into the bye with some optimism.

The Broncos have stumbled all season long, but they got a win in London over the Jaguars on Sunday. They struggled for most of the first half, but a Jerry Jeudy touchdown with 2:44 left in the second quarter might have sparked them. They took a lead in the third quarter and then Russell Wilson offered up some solidly vintage work in the fourth quarter. He connected with KJ Hamler for 47 yards to set up a touchdown with 1:43 to go to get the win.

Meanwhile, the Raiders laid an egg in New Orleans. They were seemingly getting on track with a strong performance against the Chiefs and then a win over the Texans, but they were shut out in the Big Easy and couldn’t figure out how to contain a struggling Saints team.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs 5-2 vs. TEN +175 -450 -600
Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 @ ATL +220 +500 +500
Denver Broncos 3-5 BYE +260 +3000 +2800
Las Vegas Raiders 2-6 @ JAX +650 +1400 +2800

More From DraftKings Nation