NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 9

The Eagles remain undefeated coming out of Week 8 and were able to open up a little breathing room in the NFC East. Philadelphia had no trouble with their in-state rivals, beating the Steelers 35-13. Jalen Hurts is on fire and finished the game with four touchdown passes, three of which went to A.J. Brown. The Eagles 7-0 start matches the best start in franchise history.

Philly benefited as the Giants came back to earth with the offense struggling in Seattle during a 27-13 loss. Daniel Jones only managed 176 yards while Saquon Barkley was held to 53 yards and a touchdown. The Giants dropped into third place because the Cowboys thumped the Bears. Dallas has the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win in New York.

At the bottom of the division, the Commanders got a road win against the Colts, which keeps them in the thick of the wild card chase. Washington isn’t playing at the level of Philadelphia or Dallas, but they’re hanging around.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.