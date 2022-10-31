 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 9

The NFC North completed Week 8 on Sunday. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 9.

By David Fucillo
Irv Smith Jr. #84 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball as Marco Wilson #20 of the Arizona Cardinals and Budda Baker #3 defend during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The NFC North is officially a one-team race. It was looking like that in recent weeks, but it’s impossible to deny after another Packers loss. The Vikings are going to win the division and they’ll get a chance to challenge the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Minnesota jumped on top of the Cardinals in Week 8 and while Arizona gave them some trouble just before and just after halftime, the Vikings stepped on the gas in the second half. The Cardinals managed a pair of touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead at 9:01 in the third quarter, but the Vikings forced a pair of key turnovers in the fourth quarter to recapture the lead and hold on for the win.

Meanwhile, the Packers lost their fourth straight, dropping a convincing one to the Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Packers were just nowhere near the same level as Buffalo and now sit at 3-5 and tied with the Bears 3.5 games back of the Vikings. Chicago and Detroit aren’t going anywhere and now Green Bay is joining them closer to the cellar.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.

2022 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Minnesota Vikings 6-1 @ WAS +250 -600 TBD
Green Bay Packers 3-5 @ DET -175 +500 TBD
Chicago Bears 3-5 vs. MIA +1500 +5000 TBD
Detroit Lions 1-6 vs. GB +1000 +3500 TBD

