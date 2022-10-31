NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 9

The NFC North is officially a one-team race. It was looking like that in recent weeks, but it’s impossible to deny after another Packers loss. The Vikings are going to win the division and they’ll get a chance to challenge the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Minnesota jumped on top of the Cardinals in Week 8 and while Arizona gave them some trouble just before and just after halftime, the Vikings stepped on the gas in the second half. The Cardinals managed a pair of touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead at 9:01 in the third quarter, but the Vikings forced a pair of key turnovers in the fourth quarter to recapture the lead and hold on for the win.

Meanwhile, the Packers lost their fourth straight, dropping a convincing one to the Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Packers were just nowhere near the same level as Buffalo and now sit at 3-5 and tied with the Bears 3.5 games back of the Vikings. Chicago and Detroit aren’t going anywhere and now Green Bay is joining them closer to the cellar.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.