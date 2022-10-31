NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 9

The NFC West could be shaping up into a two-horse race, but not the one people expected. The 49ers and Rams came int the season viewed as the top two teams in the division with the Cardinals not too far behind and then the Seahawks bringing up the rear.

Through eight weeks, the 49ers are looking like a division contender and have the best odds to win the division, but it’s the Seahawks who could be the second horse in this race.

The Seahawks welcomed the 6-1 Giants to town and put together a strong performance in all facets to secure the win. New York hung close early but couldn’t quite turn their offense on enough. On the other side of the ball, Geno Smith was a bit slow out of the gate before putting together a big fourth quarter to secure the win.

Seattle remains in sole possession of first place after the win, but the 49ers are hot on their heels. San Francisco went into LA and after a quiet first half, blew the gates open in the second half as Christian McCaffrey finished the day with three touchdowns, one each passing, rushing, and receiving. The 49ers secured the season sweep of LA and now waits to see if the Seahawks can maintain their present pace ahead of the team’s Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup in Seattle.

The Cardinals have proven to be the worst team in the division. They gave the Vikings some trouble on Sunday, but couldn’t get over the hump and dropped to 3-5.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.