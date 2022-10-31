Report: Bears trading linebacker Roquan Smith to Ravens

Update: Compensation for the Bears will be 2nd and 5th round 2023 picks, per Adam Schefter. Not a bad return for the Bears, who are obviously gearing up for the future as they stockpile picks.

The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, per Fox NFL’s Jay Glazer. Smith was on the final season of his rookie contract and he leads the NFL in tackles, has 2.5 sacks and 2 interceptions already this season. Smith and the Bears front office weren’t getting anywhere on an extension this offseason and preseason, so a move seemed inevitable. The Ravens defense just got a lot better.

The Bears also just unloaded veteran pass rushes Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th round pick. Despite having some hope, albeit slim, for a playoff spot this season, the Bears are working with a longterm vision in mind.