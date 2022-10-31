Who is announcing the Bengals-Browns game in Week 8 on Monday Night Football

The NFL closes out Week 8 with a Monday Night Football contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and will air live from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

For the second straight week, ESPN will offer two broadcasts for football fans to watch Monday Night Football. The traditional broadcast will air on ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game from the announcer’s booth and Lisa Salters will serve as the field reporter.

The second broadcast will air on ESPN and it will feature the always entertaining ManningCast. Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will “call the game” from their respective homes while inviting 3-4 guests to chat about pretty much whatever. I put “call the game” in parenthesis because the Mannings offer a very unique take on it. They are talking about the game and offering their insights, analysis, and of course jokes as though they’re just hanging out and enjoying things. The guests will talk about the game with them, but they’ll get into all sorts of random tangents.

This should be a fun one with the AFC North division rivalry at play. The Bengals are 4-3 and in second place, a half game back of the Ravens. The Browns are 2-5 and in third place in the division. Cincinnati has won two straight while Cleveland has lost four straight.

The Bengals are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 45. The Bengals are -175 favorites on the moneyline while the Browns are +150.