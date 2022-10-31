Brad Paisley, Boomer Esiason, Kelce brothers to appear on Week 8 ManningCast

The ManningCast is back and Week 8 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and it should be a good one. The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The popular broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will air on ESPN2 and get started at 8:13 p.m. ET.

This week’s guests features some rivals and some good old fashioned entertainment.

Tonight’s show just reached new heights. Tune in at 8:13pm ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/liqYWF5Krw — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 31, 2022

Boomer Esiason is on the short list of all-time great Bengals, so that one makes plenty of sense. After doing a little digging, it turns out Brad Paisley is a Browns fan. We know Boomer will be able to talk ball with ease, but one has to wonder how Paisley will acquit himself during what will likely be a fourth quarter segment. If the game is getting good, that will be interesting to watch.

The middle guests could be the most fun, however. Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are great football players, but they are also highly entertaining individuals. It has resulted in them launching their own podcast, which will undoubtedly come up in the broadcast. Having a two sets of brothers in the entertainment business should make for plenty of jokes and attempts to one-up each other from both sets of brothers. Expect at least one joke about Peyton and Eli needing to start a podcast.