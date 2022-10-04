Cardinals finally cut former second-round pick WR Andy Isabella

You may have already thought this happened, but Andy Isabella was finally cut from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and never really caught on with the Cardinals. He played in three games this season and had two receptions on five targets for 21 yards.

To make matters worse, Arizona is always going to have to look at the list of players that were drafted after Isabella. DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, and Hunter Renfrow were all drafted after Isabella. Heck, even Miles Boykin would’ve been a better choice. All of this to say Arizona paid a premium for Isabella, but something never clicked with him when he got to the pro level.

Despite his lack of production for the Cardinals, there are some wide receiver needy teams that could go after Isabella. He has totaled 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games in his career. Maybe a fresh start will help him get back to where he was during the draft process when Arizona took him so early. Don’t be surprised if the New York Giants come calling, but for now, Isabella is a free agent.