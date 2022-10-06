Week 5 Thursday Night Football weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 5 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 6. This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will see the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Colts vs. Broncos on Week 5 TNF

Forecast

The weather for Thursday looks pretty good for the game. The high will be 71 degrees, and the low will be 45 degrees. There is only a 1% chance of rain and the day’s weather description reads “pleasant with plenty of sun.” Kickoff will be at 6:15 p.m. ET local time, so looking at the evening forecast, it will feel like 51 degrees, with 5 mph winds. All in all, the weather is not projected to be a factor in this game other than the players may get chilly.

Fantasy/betting implications

This looks to be solid weather for the game. The wind isn't expected to mess with deep passes or kicks. There is virtually no chance of precipitation, so as long as the players can stay warm, they will be fine, and there shouldn't be any outside betting or fantasy football implications this week.