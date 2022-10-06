Complete schedule for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is back for Week 5 and this will move us through the first quarter of the 2022 NFL season. The advent of the 17-game schedule removes the precision of the four quarters of the season, but we’ll survive with it.

The Eagles come into this week as the lone undefeated team. They handled their business against a surging Jaguars squad last week and now head west to face the Cardinals. Arizona got a much-needed win over Carolina last week, but it wasn’t overly impressive.

This weekend features another London game, with the Packers becoming the last team to get in an International Series game. They’ll face the Giants in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to open Week 5’s Sunday slate. That game precedes a suddenly interesting Dolphins-Jets game with both teams looking to hang close with the favored Bills.

The primetime schedule opens with Matt Ryan and the Colts facing Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Both teams came into 2022 with high expectations, but both have disappointed. On Sunday, we get a Bengals-Ravens matchup could prove to be critical in figuring out who will lead the AFC North. The week closes on Monday, with the Chiefs hosting the Raiders in an AFC West showdown.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Broncos

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 9:30 a.m. ET

Giants vs. Packers — London

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 1:00 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Bills

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Chargers vs. Browns

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bears vs. Vikings

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Lions vs. Patriots

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Seahawks vs. Saints

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Dolphins vs. Jets

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Titans vs. Commanders

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Jaguars

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Panthers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Rams

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Eagles vs. Cardinals

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+