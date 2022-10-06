Primetime game schedule for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is back for Week 5 and it marks the last week before bye weeks begin. For this week’s slate, we have a primetime schedule that could be better than the records might suggest.

The week opens with the Colts facing the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Heading into the 2022 season, this looked like a potential playoff preview featuring two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan that were moving to new locations after spending their whole careers where they were drafted. Now, it’s a matchup of two teams desperate for a win to not fall further out of the playoff picture.

The Sunday slate wraps with the Bengals facing the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are 2-2, but they’re tied for first and both are playing solid football. The Bengals have won two straight while the Ravens lost a last-second game to the Bills last week.

Week 5 concludes with a Monday Night Football contest between the Raiders and Chiefs. After an offseason of high expectations, the Chiefs are looking good even without Tyreek Hill while the Raiders have stumbled. They got their first win last week, but Las Vegas has an uphill climb ahead of themselves heading into the second quarter of the season.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Broncos

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, September 10, 8:30 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+