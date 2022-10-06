 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Primetime game schedule for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season

We break down what primetime games are on the slate for Week 5 of the NFL season.

By DKNation Staff

A detailed view of a NBC Sunday Night Football NFL logo sticker is seen on a field camera in action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on November 18, 2018 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 5 and it marks the last week before bye weeks begin. For this week’s slate, we have a primetime schedule that could be better than the records might suggest.

The week opens with the Colts facing the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Heading into the 2022 season, this looked like a potential playoff preview featuring two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan that were moving to new locations after spending their whole careers where they were drafted. Now, it’s a matchup of two teams desperate for a win to not fall further out of the playoff picture.

The Sunday slate wraps with the Bengals facing the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are 2-2, but they’re tied for first and both are playing solid football. The Bengals have won two straight while the Ravens lost a last-second game to the Bills last week.

Week 5 concludes with a Monday Night Football contest between the Raiders and Chiefs. After an offseason of high expectations, the Chiefs are looking good even without Tyreek Hill while the Raiders have stumbled. They got their first win last week, but Las Vegas has an uphill climb ahead of themselves heading into the second quarter of the season.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Broncos
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 9, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, September 10, 8:30 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chiefs
Channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

