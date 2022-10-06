Has any NFL team had two ties in the same season?

When Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, they were hopeful they found a veteran quarterback that could give their team a spark. They seemed to be a quarterback away from a playoff run, and the current results nearly couldn't be further from that expectation. Week 1 saw the team take on their divisional rival Houston Texans, and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. Ryan and the Colts have the chance on Thursday to make history, but not the kind that they wanted.

No team in NFL history has ever had two ties in the same season since it was introduced as a possible way to end a game. Indianapolis battled back against the Denver Broncos on Thursday in an absolutely horrible game. With seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Colts tied the game up 9-9 forcing the overtime possession. Indy got the ball first and chewed plenty of clock. They didn’t score a touchdown and kicked another field goal to move the game to 12-9.

The way this game has gone so far, it feels destined for a tie. While that would be horrible for the fans that have endured this marathon of disappointment, it would at least be historic.