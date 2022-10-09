Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 5

The NFL is working its way through Week 5, which moves us through the quarter mark of the season. We entered Week 5 with one undefeated team, and there’s a whole lot of parity all across the league. When four divisions have no team better than 2-2, it’s safe to say Tom Brady isn’t far off when he describes it as an issue of a lot of bad football.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division as we move through the fifth week of football. We’ll update with remaining standings as Week 5 wraps and we move toward Week 6.

AFC East

The Patriots shut out the Lions with a 29-0 win. The Bills crushed the Steelers while the Jets blew out the Dolphins in the second half.

AFC North

The Browns lost a heart-breaker on a late missed field goal. The Steelers were crushed by the Bills.

AFC South

The Colts got the week going with an ugly overtime win over the Broncos. The Jaguars stumbled at home against the Texans, who got their first win of the season. The Titans took over first place with a close win over the Commanders.

AFC West

The Broncos looked atrocious in a Thursday overtime loss to the Colts, and it’s hard to see where they turn things around.

NFC East

The Giants continue to impress, beating the Packers in London to open Sunday’s slate. The Commanders lost a tough one, with Carson Wentz throwing a pick at the goal line in the closing seconds.

NFC North

The Packers are above .500 but struggling, losing to the Giants in London. The Vikings held off a Bears comeback to take a full one-game lead on the Packers. The Lions were shutout by the Patriots.

NFC South

The Bucs held off a Falcons comeback, winning thanks in part to a bad roughing call against Grady Jarrett. The Saints offense overcame a poor defensive effort to beat Seattle.

NFC West

The Seahawks defense blew another big game from Geno Smith against the Saints.