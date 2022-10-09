Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 5

The NFL is working its way through Week 5, which moves us through the quarter mark of the season. We entered Week 5 with one undefeated team, and there’s a whole lot of parity all across the league. When four divisions have no team better than 2-2, it’s safe to say Tom Brady isn’t far off when he describes it as an issue of a lot of bad football.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division as we move through the fifth week of football. We’ll update with remaining standings as Week 5 wraps and we move toward Week 6.
AFC East
The Patriots shut out the Lions with a 29-0 win. The Bills crushed the Steelers while the Jets blew out the Dolphins in the second half.
- Buffalo Bills, 4-1
- New York Jets, 3-2
- Miami Dolphins, 3-2
- New England Patriots, 2-3
AFC North
The Browns lost a heart-breaker on a late missed field goal. The Steelers were crushed by the Bills.
- Baltimore Ravens, 2-2
- Cincinnati Bengals, 2-2
- Cleveland Browns, 2-3
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-4
AFC South
The Colts got the week going with an ugly overtime win over the Broncos. The Jaguars stumbled at home against the Texans, who got their first win of the season. The Titans took over first place with a close win over the Commanders.
- Tennessee Titans, 3-2
- Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-3
- Houston Texans, 1-3-1
AFC West
The Broncos looked atrocious in a Thursday overtime loss to the Colts, and it’s hard to see where they turn things around.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 3-1
- Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2
- Denver Broncos, 2-3
- Las Vegas Raiders, 1-3
NFC East
The Giants continue to impress, beating the Packers in London to open Sunday’s slate. The Commanders lost a tough one, with Carson Wentz throwing a pick at the goal line in the closing seconds.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 4-0
- New York Giants, 4-1
- Dallas Cowboys, 3-1
- Washington Commanders, 1-4
NFC North
The Packers are above .500 but struggling, losing to the Giants in London. The Vikings held off a Bears comeback to take a full one-game lead on the Packers. The Lions were shutout by the Patriots.
- Minnesota Vikings, 4-1
- Green Bay Packers, 3-2
- Chicago Bears, 2-3
- Detroit Lions, 1-4
NFC South
The Bucs held off a Falcons comeback, winning thanks in part to a bad roughing call against Grady Jarrett. The Saints offense overcame a poor defensive effort to beat Seattle.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-2
- Carolina Panthers, 2-3
- Atlanta Falcons, 2-3
- New Orleans Saints, 1-3
NFC West
The Seahawks defense blew another big game from Geno Smith against the Saints.
- San Francisco 49ers, 2-2
- Los Angeles Rams, 2-2
- Arizona Cardinals, 2-2
- Seattle Seahawks, 2-3