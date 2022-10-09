How to watch, live stream, start time for Steelers vs. Bills in Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

In Week 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubsiky for Kenny Pickett. While I’m not sure how much it will benefit them in a performance way, fans in Pittsburgh are ecstatic. It will be a tough test for him in his first start against this Bills defense. Some had big expectations for Najee Harris this season, but he’s off to a slow start. He has 58 carries for 202 yards and a touchdown. Coming off a tough loss to the Jets, this could be a major upset for the Steelers.

The Bills are coming off an incredible come from behind win against the Ravens. Josh Allen has been great this season and could win MVP if he keeps playing this way. He’s thrown for 1,227 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bills are dealing with some tough injuries right now as Micah Hyde is out for the year, Tre’Davious White is still on the PUP list recovering from an ACL tear, Jamison Crowder broke his ankle against the Ravens, and that’s not all. When healthy, the Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL

The Bills are set as 14-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -975 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +675, while the total score is set at 47.

Steelers vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.