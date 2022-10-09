How to watch Chargers vs. Browns online via live stream in Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The AFC West has been an odd division so far to say the least. The Chiefs are who we thought they were, but the rest of the division has had some struggles. There were high expectations for the Chargers this season. Austin Ekeler finally got going in their last game against the Texans which is needed if they want to be a legit contender. Justin Herbert is also coming off his best game of the season as he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

So far, the Browns have two extremely disappointing losses to the Jets and the Falcons. With Jacoby Brissett starting at quarterback, the offenses hasn’t been great. Nick Chubb has been stellar however, as he has 81 carries for 459 yards and five touchdowns. Cleveland wants to compete this season as they traded their next tree first-round picks for Deshaun Watson who is suspended for the first 11 weeks of the season. They could use an upset win this week.

The Chargers are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -155 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts sit at +135, while the total score is set at 47.5.

Chargers vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.