How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars online via live stream in Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Texans (0-3-1) are the only team in the NFL without a victory through the first five weeks of the season, and they trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter of last weekend’s 34-24 loss as the comeback fell short against the Los Angeles Chargers. Davis Mills completed 26-of-35 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Dameon Pierce rushed for 131 yards including a 75-yard TD for Houston’s first score.

The Jaguars (2-2) look to be one of the most improved teams in the league to this point of the regular season, but they let a 14-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles slip away in a 29-21 loss last weekend. Trevor Lawrence completed 11-of-23 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and both scores went to Jamal Agnew.

The Jaguars are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -330 moneyline odds, making the Texans +275 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.

Texans vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.