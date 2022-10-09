How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets online via live stream in Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Dolphins are coming off their first loss of the season and will be without Tua Tagovailoa, who has been ruled out for this matchup. Teddy Bridgewater is set to make his first start of the season, looking to move Miami to 4-1 through the first five games of the season. Coming on in relief against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, Bridgewater completed 14-of-23 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Jets won the season debut for Zach Wilson, who completed 18-of-36 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Breece Hall scored in the final seconds on a 2-yard TD run and rushed for 66 yards on 17 attempts. New York will look to get above .500 for the first time this season as Wilson is set to continue his starting role after suffering a preseason injury.

The Dolphins are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making the Jets +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.

Dolphins vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.