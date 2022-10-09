How to watch Titans vs. Commanders online via live stream in Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover.

The Titans will look for their third consecutive victory heading into the bye week on a high note, and Tennessee forced three turnovers in a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road to improve to 2-2. Ryan Tannehill completed 17-of-21 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a score in the victory. He also caught 3-of-5 targets for 33 yards.

The Commanders won their season opener but lost three games in a row as they return home on Sunday afternoon. Carson Wentz completed 25-of-42 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in last weekend’s 25-10 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Washington allowed just 279 total yards of offense, but the offense struggled to put up points.

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making the Commanders +120 underdogs. The over/under is set at 42.5.

Titans vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.