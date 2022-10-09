How to watch 49ers vs. Panthers online via live stream in Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The 49ers will enter this matchup on a short week as they knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football. Jimmy Garoppolo will make his third consecutive start, filling in for the injured Trey Lance, and he completed 16-of-27 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 115 yards with a TD reception. The defense played a fantastic game, forcing two turnovers and allowing just 257 yards of offense.

The Panthers will play their third consecutive home game and are coming off a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend to drop to 1-3. Baker Mayfield completed 22-of-36 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey caught nine passes for 81 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 27 yards on eight carries. Carolina gained jus 220 yards of offense in the loss.

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making the Panthers +230 underdogs. The over/under is set at 38.5.

49ers vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.