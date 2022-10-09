Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch Week 5 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, and the game will air on NBC.

The Bengals (2-2) have rebounded from a slow start to the season. They’ve scored 27 points in back-to-back games and have a devastating trio of wide receivers with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Baltimore is giving up the most passing yards per game this season, so Cincinnati should see their offense get started early and often.

The Ravens (2-2) have benefitted from Lamar Jackson playing with something to prove. Unfortunately, their defense has been brutal, so they enter this one with a 2-2 record. They will be down wide receiver Rashod Bateman which could limit their offense. The Cincinnati defense is giving up the seventh-most passing yards per game, but look for the Ravens to try and dominate the ground game.

The Ravens are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 47.5. The Bengals have +140 odds on the road, while Baltimore are the home favorites at -165.

Bengals vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Bengals +140, Ravens -165

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.