How to watch Bears vs. Vikings online via live stream in Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Bears dropped to 2-2 through the first four games of their season with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants last weekend as they try to figure things out offensively. Chicago ranks last by a wide margin in passing yards per game at 97.5 to this point of the year. as Justin Fields is completing just 50.7% of his passes.

The Vikings hot start continued in London last weekend as they hung on for a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints as Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards to move to 3-1. Minnesota has an average offense to this point of the season in yards per play (5.4) offensively, but the Vikings defense ranks 26th in yards per play allowed (6.0) through four games.

The Vikings are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -320 moneyline odds, making the Bears +265 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.

Bears vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.