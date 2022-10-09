How to watch Lions vs. Patriots online via live stream in Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Lions (1-3) found themselves in a shootout with the Seattle Seahawks as both offenses gained more than 500 yards of offense in a 48-45 loss for Detroit. Jared Goff completed 26-of-39 passes for 378 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, and he found tight end TJ Hockenson eight times for 179 yards and two scores. Jamaal Williams rushed for 108 yards and a couple TDs.

The Patriots (1-3) were already without starting quarterback Mac Jones when backup Brian Hoyer left Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Rookie Bailey Zappe held his own, completing 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, and Damien Harris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. New England will look to avoid a third consecutive loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making the Lions +135 underdogs. The total is set at 46.5.

Lions vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.