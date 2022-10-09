How to watch Seahawks vs. Saints online via live stream in Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Seahawks outdueled the Detroit Lions in a shootout by a score of 48-45 last weekend as Seattle avoided a three-game losing streak and improve to 2-2. Both offenses gained more than 500 total yards, and Geno Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and a couple scores. Through four games this season, the Seahawks rank last in yards per play allowed (6.7).

The Saints returned to the United States after losing to the Minnesota Vikings 28-25 in London last weekend. After winning the season opener, New Orleans lost three games in a row and will play consecutive home games starting on Sunday afternoon. Jameis Winston missed last week’s game as Andy Dalton filled in, completing 20-of-28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble.

The Saints are 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making the Seahawks +190 underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.

Seahawks vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.