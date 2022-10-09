 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Giants vs. Packers in London in Week 5

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers face off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers travel to London on Sunday in Week 5. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Stadium in London, UK. NFL Network will be streaming broadcasting this week’s matchup.

The Giants will have Daniel Jones at quarterback, which was in doubt heading into the contest. Saquon Barkley looks healthy, although New York’s offense has been shaky with the receivers struggling. If the Giants can’t dig in defensively, this will be a long game.

The Packers are starting to find some rhythm offensively, with Aaron Rodgers getting comfortable with the young receivers while the running backs continue to produce solid numbers. Green Bay’s defense has been stout as well, and that unit should dominate overseas here.

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 41.

Giants vs. Packers

Game date: Sunday, October 9
Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network
Broadcast map

