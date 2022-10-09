How to watch Falcons vs. Bucs online via live stream in Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Falcons will go for their third consecutive victory, coming off wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns to improve to 2-2 this season. Atlanta did not have a ton of success through the air as Marcus Mariota completed 7-of-19 passes for 139 yards with an interception. Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley both received 10 rushing attempts, and Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on the injured reserve.

The Buccaneers faced two tough opponents at home in consecutive weeks and lost to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs to drop to 2-2 this season. Tom Brady completed 39-of-52 passes for 385 yards with three touchdowns, and Tampa Bay went down big so quickly that it ran the ball just six times in the loss. Mike Evans caught eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, but the Buccaneers allowed 417 total yards of offense.

The Buccaneers are 9-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -410 moneyline odds, making the Falcons +330 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.

Falcons vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.